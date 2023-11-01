HEAD TOPICS

Set up social protection floor, government told

The Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations says a social protection floor will help reform the country’s social security system and protect the vulnerable.

In a statement, the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations (Fomca) said a social protection floor would help reform the country’s social security system and protect the more vulnerable. He said according to the social wellbeing research centre (SWRC), in 2015, only 3% of intended beneficiaries in Malaysia received social assistance, below the Asian average of 18.4%.

He said the report also showed that the country was “under-investing” in social protection programmes. The concept is based on the idea that everyone should enjoy at least basic income security that is sufficient to live on.

