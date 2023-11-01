In Perak, Orang Asli headman cautions tourists over tiger presence near Pos Kuala Mu

Hadu Long, the Tok Batin (headman) of the Orang Asli village of Bersah in Kuala Mu, advised visitors not to enter the area on motorcycles and instead use cars for their safety. “For now, the area remains open to tourists and, in fact, all the chalets have been booked, especially for the weekend. The reported tiger sightings are about 10 kilometres away from these chalets,” he said when contacted by Bernama.
He also said that personnel from various agencies, including the police, have been monitoring the situation and that the village administration and local residents are continuously keeping an eye on the situation to ensure the safety of both inhabitants and visitors.Meanwhile, Yusoff Shariff, director of the Perak Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks, clarified that the tigers had not caused any damage or harm.
“These tigers are in their natural habitat within the Piah Forest Reserve. It’s possible that they have ventured out of the jungle in search of food. People should exercise extra caution and avoid going into the jungle alone, especially after dark. They should not provoke or attempt to capture the animals it they encounter them,” he said.
“The Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks then issued a reminder to the penghulu to alert the residents to be vigilant,” he said. He also said that the tiger may have come from the Sungai Salu Forest Reserve, which is connected with other forest reserves extending up to the Titiwangsa Range. — Bernama
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: therakyatpost | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕