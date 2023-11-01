Hasina’s daughter appointed to WHO top job amid claims of nepotism

Saima Wazed, 49, daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was accused of using her mother’s clout to get nominated to the position, allegations she has denied. The job is key to driving policy-making, with the respected medical journal The Lancet saying the post was “among the most important roles in global health, especially in times of crisis”.
Wazed posts on X “under the username @drSaimaWazed, presumably on the strength of an honorary doctorate she was awarded earlier this year by a Bangladeshi university named after her grandfather”, the Lancet added.
She beat Nepal’s Shambhu Acharya, 65, a professor of global health at the University of Washington with over three decades of experience working in senior WHO roles, in a secret ballot today. “The overt and intentional erasure of my experience, and the attendant reduction of me to being simply my mother’s daughter, is sexism and must be called out as such,” she wrote in a statement.
