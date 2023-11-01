Floating chicken price: Consumers should compare and choose wisely, says Fomca

Federation of Malaysian Consumer Associations (Fomca) treasurer-general Nur Asyikin Aminuddin said among the easiest ways to compare prices was through the “Price Catcher” mobile application developed by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

“So we as consumers can make choices, especially through the Price Catcher application which can not only compare the price of chicken, but also other wet and dry ingredients. So we can see which supermarket sells chicken (at a) lower price,” she told Bernama.Nur Asyikin also advised consumers to lodge complaints to KPDN if they found that traders were significantly raising the price of chicken.

In Negeri Sembilan, state KPDN director Muhammad Zahir Mazlan said that although the price of chicken had been floated, enforcement officers would still conduct checks periodically to ensure that the prices offered to buyers were reasonable.“We will check the documents provided by the traders, so we can see whether the price offered is reasonable or not,” he said, adding that the chicken produced in the state was sufficient for consumer needs.

In Terengganu, state KPDN director Shaharuddin Mohd Kia said a total of 117 enforcement officers and 58 price monitoring officers were monitoring supermarkets and wet markets across the state to ensure there was no price manipulation by traders.

