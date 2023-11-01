Adidas Is Selling Miles Morales' 'Worst' Spider-Man 2 Suit

The “soft and comfortable” shoes will cost you a staggering $230. At the moment, the collection is only available to adiClub members and is set to launch on November 3. As you might’ve guessed, players aren’t taking a liking to Adidas’ Miles collab outfits either, and are now claiming that the in-game suit is just product placement for the clothing company. “I was in the ‘it’s not that bad” camp before but yeah fuck blatant product placement,” one user wrote on the r/Spiderman subreddit.

