Urban Consumers are Pushing Southeast Asia’s Digital Economy Amid Slow Growth

In a region that’s home to more than 650 million people, why is the digital economy so skewed towards the urban elite? One reason could be rising inflation and interest rates, making consumers more cautious with their wallets. But that doesn’t entirely explain the digital divide. The investment climate also mirrors this caution. Private funding for companies in Southeast Asia has nosedived to a six-year low.

The digital landscape in Southeast Asia is more than just numbers and percentages; it's a tale of a growing divide, a challenge to innovators, and a test for investors. And for now, it's the big cities taking home the lion's share of the digital pie.

