Man United dumped out of League Cup by Newcastle, Arsenal lose at West Ham

In a repeat of last year’s final, which Erik ten Hag’s men won 2-0, both managers named much-changed sides at Old Trafford. But it was Newcastle’s strength in depth that showed as United slumped to an eighth defeat in 15 games in all competitions this season — their worst start to any campaign since 1962/63.Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall have had to wait for their chance to shine since signing for the Magpies but the young full-backs played a huge role as Eddie Howe’s side got revenge for defeat at Wembley in February.

Aaron Ramsdale was handed a rare start since he was dropped in favour of David Raya, but it was a night to forget for the Arsenal goalkeeper. Ben White beat Ramsdale to Bowen’s dangerous in-swinging corner but could only head into his own net after 16 minutes.

Mohammed Kudus made it 2-0 on 50 minutes with a brilliant touch and low finish from Nayef Aguerd’s long ball forward.But any hope of an Arsenal fightback was quashed by Bowen’s strike from the edge of the box that Ramsdale should have done better to keep out.

Odegaard grabbed a consolation deep into stoppage time, but it was too little, too late as Arsenal’s 30-year wait to win the League Cup goes on.Liverpool had to see off a spirited effort from Bournemouth and appalling weather conditions as Storm Ciaran swept in at the Vitality Stadium.But Darwin Nunez came off the bench to win the tie with a spectacular dipping strike from outside the box.

Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling were on target as Chelsea secured a rare home win under Mauricio Pochettino to reach the last eight.James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Ashley Young scored on the night the Toffees remembered former chairman Bill Kenwright, who died aged 78 last week.Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz and Tom Cairney were on target in a 3-1 win for Marco Silva’s men at Portman Road.

