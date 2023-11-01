Italy Never Tasted This Good! Review Of Evolution @ Renaissance Kuala Lumpur

What used to be an all-day dining café has now evolved into a distinctive restaurant that aims to bring the nuances of Italy’s coastal dining scene to life. The Amalfi Coast is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Italy, well known for the beauty of its coastline, vibrant culture and rich dining experience. All this inspired the essence of Evolution’s new chapter.
After marveling over the restaurant's new look, we dug into its new offerings. Here's what we sampled: What makes the pasta special is that it is handmade. You can tell from the texture and taste that it's really authentic. The linguini is drenched with a spicy tomato base, which is pleasantly mild. To compliment the pasta, there's also a seared king salmon. We loved the crispiness of the skin and it was definitely fresh.
There was also a variety of salads served - potato salad, beetroot salad, roasted cherry tomato salad and the classic DIY salad. They were all fresh and delicious. We think having a variety of salads, instead of just one, is a clever idea. That way you have more options for a healthier lunch.
