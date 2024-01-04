Over 100 Killed in Bomb Blasts at Ceremony in Iran

Iranian officials condemned a 'terrorist act' and vowed retribution after more than 100 people were killed in two bomb blasts at a ceremony to mark the death of a military commander. The attacks on Wednesday were the deadliest in the Islamic republic in decades, hitting crowds gathering in the southern city of Kerman to commemorate the anniversary of the death of Qasem Soleimani. Iranian officials quoted by state television said 103 people had been killed in the twin explosions and 211 injured.

The death toll was expected to rise as some of the wounded were in critical condition





