Israeli Air Strikes Kill Family Members in Gaza

Relatives of the Abu Najili family, who died during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip, mourn next to their wrapped bodies outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis on December 3rd. Iman, her husband, their eldest daughter and baby son were all killed in an Israeli air strike last month. Iman’s youngest daughter, nine-year-old Iyyam Agha, survived but she lies beneath a bundle of hospital blankets, paralyzed by a brain injury from the bombing.

About 80 members of the extended Agha family have died since October 7th in the bombardment





Israeli Air Strikes Kill Dozens in South GazaIsraeli air strikes on residential blocks in south Gaza have killed at least 32 Palestinians today, medics said, after Israel again warned civilians to relocate as it turns to attacking Hamas in the enclave's south after subduing the north.

Israeli air strikes on residential areas in south Gaza have killed at least 47 Palestinians, medics said, after Israel again warned civilians to relocate as it girds for an onslaught against Hamas in the enclave's south after subduing the north.

Israel resumes air strikes in southern Gaza as offensive continuesEven before a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired early on Friday, prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu had pledged to fight “until the end”. By midday Israel had resumed that fight with air strikes across Gaza, including in the south where it had sent thousands of civilians fleeing. Now, as the latest phase of Israel’s offensive is expected to target southern Gaza, Netanyahu faces a new set of pressures.

Israeli troops search Gaza's main hospitalIsraeli troops entered Gaza's biggest hospital on Wednesday and were searching its rooms and basement, following a days-long siege. Al-Shifa hospital has become the main target of the ground operation by Israeli forces, who claim Hamas fighters are located in tunnels beneath it. Israel said its troops uncovered weapons and 'terror infrastructure' inside the hospital compound.

Israeli Forces Storm Gaza's Largest HospitalIsraeli forces have stormed Gaza's largest hospital this morning, targeting what they believe is a Hamas command centre housed among thousands of ailing and sheltering civilians

Israeli President Herzog warns of occupying Gaza after warIsraeli President Isaac Herzog said a 'very strong force' may need to remain in Gaza for the near future to prevent the Hamas militant group re-emerging after the war, but US President Joe Biden warned that occupying Gaza would be 'a big mistake'

