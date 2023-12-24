Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Strip Battle

More than a dozen Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat in the Gaza Strip over the weekend in some of the bloodiest days of battle since the start of Israel’s ground offensive in late October — and a sign that Hamas is still putting up a fight despite weeks of brutal war. The mounting death toll among Israeli troops, confirmed by authorities, is likely to play an important factor in Israeli public support for the war.

The war has devastated parts of the Gaza Strip, killed more than 20,000 Palestinians and displaced nearly 85 per cent of Gaza’s 2.3 million people. Israelis still back the country’s stated goals of crushing Hamas’s governing and military capabilities and releasing the remaining 129 captives. That support has remained steady despite rising international pressure against Israel’s offensive and the soaring death toll and unprecedented suffering among Palestinians.Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon amid Gaza war: ‘Looking to serve their country... and to do something meaningful’ But the growing number of dead soldiers could undermine that suppor





Israeli air strikes kill over 90 Palestinians in Gaza StripMore than 90 Palestinians, including dozens from an extended family, have been killed in Israeli air strikes on two homes in the Gaza Strip. The strikes flattened two homes on Friday, one in Gaza City and the other in the urban refugee camp of Nuseirat.

Three Israeli hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza by Israeli forcesThree Israeli hostages were mistakenly killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. The hostages were holding up a white flag, but a soldier felt threatened and opened fire, thinking they were terrorists. Two hostages were killed immediately, while the third was wounded and called for help in Hebrew.

Israeli Air Strikes Kill Family Members in GazaRelatives mourn the deaths of the Abu Najili family who were killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza. The family has suffered devastating losses, with 80 members killed since October 7th.

Israeli bombardment continues in Gaza despite international calls for ceasefireThe more than two-month-old war is now raging across the entire Palestinian enclave, causing a humanitarian catastrophe, with little end in sight. Israel pounded the length of the coastal enclave on Thursday, killing families in their homes even as Mr Sullivan pressed the US ally to encourage its ally to guard better against civilian casualties.

Hamas Attack Reveals Years of Planning and Detail, Israeli Intelligence SaysDigital devices and documents retrieved from Hamas militants after the 7 October attack reveal years of planning and a very high level of detail. The material shows detailed plans for an assault that aimed to cause a shock and break people's spirit.

Israel resumes air strikes in southern Gaza as offensive continuesEven before a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired early on Friday, prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu had pledged to fight “until the end”. By midday Israel had resumed that fight with air strikes across Gaza, including in the south where it had sent thousands of civilians fleeing. Now, as the latest phase of Israel’s offensive is expected to target southern Gaza, Netanyahu faces a new set of pressures.

