Going through my columns for 2023, some themes emerge: the rise of Darwin Nuñez; Stephen Kenny’s fall; Evan Ferguson’s form and Manchester City’s resilience.





IrishTimesSport » / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.