Ryanair's Involvement in Travel-Related Cases in Swords District Court

Ryanair is a frequent feature in travel-related cases heard in Swords District Court due to its proximity to the airport. In the last sitting before Christmas, Ryanair is scheduled to make three appearances, with one case settled and the other two proceeding as planned.





IrishTimesBiz » / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.