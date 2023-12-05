Hamas Attack Reveals Years of Planning and Detail, Israeli Intelligence Says

Digital devices and documents retrieved from Hamas militants after the 7 October attack reveal years of planning and a high level of detail. The material shows detailed plans for an assault that aimed to cause a shock and break people's spirit. Data from mobile phones, computers, tablets, GPS devices, GoPro cameras, maps, and notebooks show years of planning on how to attack bases and kibbutzim.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Media groups deny allegations they knew of Hamas attackMajor international media outlets have strongly denied that their Gaza photographers had prior knowledge of the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October, following allegations taken up by the Israeli government.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »