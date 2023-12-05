Hamas Attack Reveals Years of Planning and Detail, Israeli Intelligence Says

Digital devices and documents retrieved from Hamas militants after the 7 October attack reveal years of planning and a high level of detail. The material shows detailed plans for an assault that aimed to cause a shock and break people's spirit. Data from mobile phones, computers, tablets, GPS devices, GoPro cameras, maps, and notebooks show years of planning on how to attack bases and kibbutzim.





