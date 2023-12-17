Three Israeli hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza by Israeli forces

Three Israeli hostages killed mistakenly in Gaza by Israeli forces had been holding up a white flag, a military official said on Saturday, citing an initial inquiry into the incident that has shaken the country. A soldier saw the hostages emerging tens of metres from Israeli forces on Friday in Shejaiya, an area of intense combat in northern Gaza where Hamas militants operate in civilian attire and use deception tactics, the official said.

“They’re all without shirts and they have a stick with a white cloth on it. The soldier feels threatened and opens fire. He declares that they’re terrorists. open fire. Two are killed immediately,” the official told reporters in a phone briefing. The third hostage was wounded and retreated into a nearby building where he called for help in Hebrew, the official sai





