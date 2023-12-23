Israeli air strikes kill over 90 Palestinians in Gaza Strip

More than 90 Palestinians, including dozens from an extended family, have been killed in Israeli air strikes on two homes in the Gaza Strip. The strikes flattened two homes on Friday, one in Gaza City and the other in the urban refugee camp of Nuseirat. The Gaza City strike killed 76 people from the al-Mughrabi family, making it one of the deadliest of the war. Among those killed were Issam al-Mughrabi, a veteran employee of the UN Development Programme, his wife and their five children.





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three Israeli hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza by Israeli forcesThree Israeli hostages were mistakenly killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. The hostages were holding up a white flag, but a soldier felt threatened and opened fire, thinking they were terrorists. Two hostages were killed immediately, while the third was wounded and called for help in Hebrew.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israeli Air Strikes Kill Family Members in GazaRelatives mourn the deaths of the Abu Najili family who were killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza. The family has suffered devastating losses, with 80 members killed since October 7th.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Israeli bombardment continues in Gaza despite international calls for ceasefireThe more than two-month-old war is now raging across the entire Palestinian enclave, causing a humanitarian catastrophe, with little end in sight. Israel pounded the length of the coastal enclave on Thursday, killing families in their homes even as Mr Sullivan pressed the US ally to encourage its ally to guard better against civilian casualties.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish-Israeli girl not among first group of hostages to be released by HamasNine-year-old Irish-Israeli national Emily Hand, who was taken hostage from kibbutz Be’eri on October 7th, is not in the first batch of captives due to be set free by Hamas on Friday.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Truce and Hostage Release Delayed in Gaza ConflictThe truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is set to begin tomorrow, with the release of hostages also scheduled. However, the release has been delayed and only a certain number of hostages are expected to be released tomorrow.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Irish-Israeli Girl Released by Hamas After 50 Days in CaptivityNine-year-old Emily Hand, along with eight other Israeli children and five women, has been released by Hamas after being held captive for 50 days. She will be reunited with her Irish father.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »