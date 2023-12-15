Israeli bombardment continues in Gaza despite international calls for ceasefire

The more than two-month-old war is now raging across the entire Palestinian enclave, causing a humanitarian catastrophe, with little end in sight. Palestinian rescue teams put out a fire at the Shehada family home which was destroyed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on December 14th.

Israel pounded the length of the coastal enclave on Thursday, killing families in their homes even as Mr Sullivan pressed the US ally to encourage its ally to guard better against civilian casualties





Israeli and Palestinian Officials Close to Deal on Truce and Prisoner ReleaseIsraeli and Palestinian officials are reportedly close to reaching a deal that would involve a five-day truce and the release of between 50 and 100 prisoners held by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The agreement would also include the release of Israeli women and children hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian children and women from Israeli prisons. The details of the truce will be announced by Qatari officials.

Irish-Palestinian Man's Children to Leave Gaza After Mother's DeathAn Irish-Palestinian man confirms that his two young children will leave Gaza today after their mother was killed in Israeli shelling. The children will travel to Egypt through the Rafah Crossing with their uncle, who has an Irish visa. The father expresses his excitement and desire to take care of them, stating that it is his wife's wish. He continues to send messages to his late wife through WhatsApp.

Palestinian family in Dublin pleads for help to rescue daughter trapped in GazaA Palestinian family living in Dublin has made a plea for the Irish Government to help their daughter escape from the Gaza Strip. Saja Samour has been trapped in Gaza since the start of Israel's attacks. As the Israeli bombing intensifies, Saja has had to evacuate multiple houses and is now based in Dair al-Balah. Her father expressed their fear of hearing the worst news at any minute. Meanwhile, protesters outside the Dáil were calling for diplomatic and economic sanctions on Israel.

Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills 1212 people, including wounded patients, were killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in northern Gaza. Qatari mediators are working towards freeing hostages held by Hamas militants. Israel expands its operation in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Military Uncovers Hamas Tunnel in Gaza HospitalThe Israeli military has discovered a tunnel in Gaza City's Al Shifa Hospital, which Hamas uses to block Israeli forces from entering their command centers and underground assets.

Israeli military calls for evacuation of Gaza hospitalThe Israeli military has called on the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza to evacuate, claiming that a Hamas command centre is located under the building. However, Hamas and hospital staff deny this claim.

