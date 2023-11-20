Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills 12

The Health Ministry in Gaza has reported that 12 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in northern Gaza. The victims included wounded patients and companions. Qatari mediators are working towards a deal to free some of the hostages held by Hamas militants. Israel has warned residents of Jabalia refugee camp and a nearby coastal camp to evacuate as its troops expand their operation in the Gaza Strip.





🏆 30. thejournal_ie » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish-Israeli girl believed to be held by Hamas in GazaTaoiseach Leo Varadkar has met the family of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, including her father Thomas, and her half-sister Natali. The eight-year-old is believed to have been abducted by Hamas and is likely being held in Gaza.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 30. / 22,4 Read more »

Israeli army finds Hamas tunnel at Gaza hospitalThe Israeli army discovered a tunnel shaft used by Hamas militants at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital. The army also found a vehicle containing a large number of weapons. Hamas denies using the hospital for military purposes.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 30. / 22,4 Read more »

Israeli Military Uncovers Hamas Tunnel in Gaza HospitalThe Israeli military has discovered a tunnel in Gaza City's Al Shifa Hospital, which Hamas uses to block Israeli forces from entering their command centers and underground assets.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 30. / 22,4 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli army ‘encircles’ Gaza City as Biden calls for pause in fightingUS president says halt in hostilities needed to free hostages but stops short of pushing for full ceasefire

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 30. / 22,4 Read more »

The Israeli man who talks to Hamas on Gaza and a road to peaceWhat was the motivation for the Hamas attacks and what is the endgame for Israel? Katie Hannon speaks to long time peace campaigner Gershon Baskin, one of very few people to have had close contact with both the Israeli authorities and Hamas.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 30. / 22,4 Read more »

Labyrinth of Hamas tunnels poses greatest threat to Israeli offensive in GazaFighting in densely populated areas and moving underground could strip Israel of some advantages

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 30. / 22,4 Read more »