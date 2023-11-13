Irish-Israeli girl believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has met the family of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, including her father Thomas, and her half-sister Natali. The eight-year-old is believed to have been abducted by Hamas and is likely being held in Gaza. Last week Emily's half-sister Natali Hand issued an appeal to the Irish Government to help "get her back". The Hand family were accompanied by other family members of hostages in Gaza, and by the Israeli Ambassador to a meeting held in Government Buildings.

Speaking following the meeting, Mr Varadkar said:"I assured the Hand family that the Government will do all in its power to secure the release of Emily and to assist the Hand family, and I emphasised Ireland's call on Hamas to release all hostages immediately without any preconditions.

