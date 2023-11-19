Stephen Kenny believes Ireland has a bright future despite recent defeats

Ireland take on New Zealand on Tuesday night in what might be the last game of Stephen Kenny's tenure, however, the national team manager still believes that he has some unfinished business after three years in the role. Kenny has been building a new-look squad, while implementing a radical approach to the game, and while the results have not been forthcoming, the manager is convinced that the team have a bright future together.
Attempting to remain positive on Saturday night following the defeat to the Netherlands, Kennny was reluctant to criticise any of the players but rather focused on the character of the team, who have endured a torrid time throughout the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Kenny stressed the courage that the squad has shown in what was an extremely difficult group involving both France and the Netherlands, and while Ireland put in good performances, albeit losing ones, in the home fixtures, they were evidently out of their depth in the two away games in Paris and Amsterda
