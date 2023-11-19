Stephen Kenny believes Ireland has a bright future despite recent defeats

Ireland take on New Zealand on Tuesday night in what might be the last game of Stephen Kenny's tenure, however, the national team manager still believes that he has some unfinished business after three years in the role. Kenny has been building a new-look squad, while implementing a radical approach to the game, and while the results have not been forthcoming, the manager is convinced that the team have a bright future together.

Attempting to remain positive on Saturday night following the defeat to the Netherlands, Kennny was reluctant to criticise any of the players but rather focused on the character of the team, who have endured a torrid time throughout the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign. Kenny stressed the courage that the squad has shown in what was an extremely difficult group involving both France and the Netherlands, and while Ireland put in good performances, albeit losing ones, in the home fixtures, they were evidently out of their depth in the two away games in Paris and Amsterda





🏆 1. rtenews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kevin Kilbane: Ireland lack ruthlessness and it will cost Stephen Kenny his jobThe charade needs to end. This is not the worst Irish squad I’ve seen in my lifetime

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Stephen Kenny focusing on Ireland amid Lincoln City linksStephen Kenny has emerged as a top contender for the vacant manager's role at League One side Lincoln City.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ireland's Stephen Kenny has handed competitive debuts to 21 playersAhead of Saturday night's game against the Netherlands in Amsterdam, a tweet from the FAI included a graphic with 21 of the players handed competitive debuts by Stephen Kenny.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Stephen Kenny Reflects on His Time as Ireland ManagerIreland manager Stephen Kenny reflects on his time in charge of the national team and defends his decision to introduce young players early.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Obafemi's return from injury is a boost for Stephen Kenny and Vincent KompanyIreland striker Michael Obafemi made his first Burnley appearance in Tuesday's Under-21 derby against Blackburn Rovers.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Stephen Kenny birthday comments slammed as 'embarrassing' trolls take aimThe Republic of Ireland manager turned 52 on Monday, with the FAI wishing him a happy birthday in a post on social media

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »