Ballygunner and Na Piarsaigh provide thrilling semi-final in Munster hurling championship

The AIB Munster hurling championship semi-finals saved their best until last on Sunday. Champions Ballygunner were apparently in cruise control in Limerick against Na Piarsaigh, leading by eight points with less than 10 minutes left. This was not a sizzling, high-scoring encounter like last year’s meeting between the sides when the scoreboard was struggling to keep up. These scores were being painstakingly chiselled into brick and the Waterford side were etched ahead by 0-15 to 0-07.

A couple of frees by Ronan Lynch ate into the lead and when Adrian Breen reacted quickest to a 60th-minute chance when Lynch dropped a 65 into the melting pot, there was just a score between them and four minutes to come. There was no shortage of scares, as David Dempsey and Kevin Downes got touches in a succession of pinball plays as the clock wound dow





