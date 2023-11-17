Waterford champions Ballygunner to face Na Piarsaigh in Munster semi-final

For the second year in succession, Waterford champions Ballygunner will travel to Limerick to take on Na Piarsaigh. Although it is again a collision between two formidable city clubs, circumstances are a little different this times around. Last year, in a terrific match, the visitors produced a blistering second half to set themselves on course to win Munster, which they did, and defend their All-Ireland.

Unlike last year, however, once out of their province, the Munster champions – Kiladangan and Clonlara are in the other semi-final – will not have to budget for the presence of Ballyhale Shamrocks, who left their All-Ireland title in the Kilkenny final against O’Loughlin Gaels. O’Loughlins thoroughly deserved their win but have never won an All-Irelan

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.