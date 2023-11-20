The Scale of Mexico: A Massive Country

It’s not long after crossing the border from Guatemala into Mexico that it begins to dawn on me that this is a huge, like a massive, massive, country. No great revelation there seeing as Mexico has been more or less as it is now for a very long time but I just hadn’t dwelt on its size before arriving here and so when I did sit up and take notice, the enormousness of the place came as a bit of a surprise.
Put it this way, at two million square kilometres, Mexico is more than double the size of France and Germany combined. That’s a lorra, lorra country. Where I crossed brought me into Chiapas, one of the 31 states that make up what is officially known as the United Mexican States, and I headed for the capital, Tuxtla. Looking at the map, it seemed like a modest-sized plac
