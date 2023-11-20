The Scale of Mexico: A Massive Country

It’s not long after crossing the border from Guatemala into Mexico that it begins to dawn on me that this is a huge, like a massive, massive, country. No great revelation there seeing as Mexico has been more or less as it is now for a very long time but I just hadn’t dwelt on its size before arriving here and so when I did sit up and take notice, the enormousness of the place came as a bit of a surprise.

Put it this way, at two million square kilometres, Mexico is more than double the size of France and Germany combined. That’s a lorra, lorra country. Where I crossed brought me into Chiapas, one of the 31 states that make up what is officially known as the United Mexican States, and I headed for the capital, Tuxtla. Looking at the map, it seemed like a modest-sized plac





🏆 3. IrishTimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Land use plan needed to combat climate change on ‘different scale’Leo Varadkar tells Dáil climate change is ‘going to get worse’ but says Government is working on plan to prevent ‘inappropriate’ land use

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Cork floods: financial interventions will be on scale never seen before, says TánaisteThe Tánaiste has said that the Government will need to provide 'something significantly extra' for the victims of the recent Cork floods. Video: EU Council

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Scale of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza ‘disproportionate’, Tánaiste saysMicheál Martin says he believes international humanitarian law being broken in response to Hamas attacks

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

'A blizzard': Regional services fear growing scale of cocaine useAddiction counsellors in rural areas, including in parts of Donegal, Sligo, Galway and Clare, say there has been an increase in the number of people presenting with cocaine addiction, as gardaí say cocaine detections are also rising.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Dr Rory Hearne: Scale of homeless crisis is far worse than the official data suggestsThe official figures are shocking. But the reality of Ireland’s hidden homelessness crisis is much worse

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish trainers targeting massive prize money in American Grand NationalGordon Elliott and John McConnell have sent over horses to Far Hills racecourse in New Jersey in search of the €143,000 first prize

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »