Labyrinth of Hamas tunnels poses greatest threat to Israeli offensive in Gaza

, one of the greatest threats to its troops and the 2.3 million Palestinians trapped inside the seaside enclave is buried deep underground.

John Spencer, chairman of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute, said urban defenders have “time to think about where they are going to be and there’s millions of hidden locations they can be in”.

The reason is simple: tunnel battles are considered some of the most difficult for armies to fight. A determined enemy in a tunnel or cave system can pick where the fight will start – and often determine how it will end. headtopics.com

While Egypt later shut down most of those cross-border tunnels, Hamas is now believed to have a large underground network stretching throughout Gaza, allowing it to transport weapons, supplies and fighters out of the sight of Israeli drones.

Since 2004, the Israeli military’s Samur, or “Weasels”, detachment has focused on locating and destroying tunnels, sometimes with remote-controlled robots. Those going inside carry oxygen, masks and other gear. headtopics.com

During a 2014 war, Hamas militants killed at least 11 Israeli soldiers after infiltrating into Israel through tunnels. In another incident, an Israeli officer, Lt Hadar Goldin, was dragged into a tunnel inside Gaza and killed. Hamas has been holding his remains since then.

The Israeli military also said on Friday it had carried out “very meaningful” air strikes on underground targets. Underlining how tough tunnels can be to destroy, the United States used a large explosive against an Islamic State group tunnel system in Afghanistan in 2017 called “the mother of all bombs”, the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the US military. headtopics.com

