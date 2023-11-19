Israeli Military Uncovers Hamas Tunnel in Gaza Hospital

While acknowledging that it has a network of secret tunnels, Hamas denies that these are located in civilian infrastructure such as hospitals. The Israeli military has uncovered a tunnel in Gaza City's Al Shifa Hospital, which is used by Hamas to block Israeli forces from entering their command centers and underground assets.





Israeli army finds Hamas tunnel at Gaza hospitalThe Israeli army discovered a tunnel shaft used by Hamas militants at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital. The army also found a vehicle containing a large number of weapons. Hamas denies using the hospital for military purposes.

Irish-Israeli girl believed to be held by Hamas in GazaTaoiseach Leo Varadkar has met the family of Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, including her father Thomas, and her half-sister Natali. The eight-year-old is believed to have been abducted by Hamas and is likely being held in Gaza.

The Israeli man who talks to Hamas on Gaza and a road to peaceWhat was the motivation for the Hamas attacks and what is the endgame for Israel? Katie Hannon speaks to long time peace campaigner Gershon Baskin, one of very few people to have had close contact with both the Israeli authorities and Hamas.

Israel-Hamas war: Israeli army ‘encircles’ Gaza City as Biden calls for pause in fightingUS president says halt in hostilities needed to free hostages but stops short of pushing for full ceasefire

Hamas says it shot at Israeli troops pressing GazaHamas said its militants fired machine guns and anti-tank missiles toward Israeli forces in north and south Gaza early today as Israel's tanks and infantry attacked the enclave's main city, raising concerns about the plight of Palestinian civilians.

Labyrinth of Hamas tunnels poses greatest threat to Israeli offensive in GazaFighting in densely populated areas and moving underground could strip Israel of some advantages

