Israeli military calls for evacuation of Gaza hospital

The Israeli military has called on the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza to evacuate, claiming that a Hamas command centre is located under the building. However, Hamas and hospital staff deny this claim. The military has stated that it did not order any evacuation and that medical personnel are allowed to remain to support patients who cannot be moved. Despite this, the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza claims that the military ordered the hospital to be cleared within an hour.

Some patients, including those in intensive care and premature babies, remain in the hospital with a few doctors staying behind to care for them





