University of Limerick Encourages More Students to Pursue STEM Careers

The University of Limerick has been reaching out to schools throughout Science Week in a drive to encourage more students to consider careers in the various sciences. A policy document by the Department of Education acknowledges the need to increase the uptake of STEM subjects across all backgrounds, with a particular focus on gender imbalance. When it comes to choosing STEM careers in science, technology, engineering and maths, boys still outnumber girls significantly.
There has been a drop-off in girls doing Leaving Certificate science subjects and colleges such as UL want to reverse the trend. These are the STEM subjects that will open doors to a diverse range of careers in construction, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, electronics and more, but the quality of STEM education in schools is key and getting more female students on board is still an ongoing challenge. "Well, I suppose I've always been interested in design," said Moya Geoghegan, a second year student in Product Design and Technology at U
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: Herdotie | Read more »
Source: IrishTimes | Read more »
Source: Herdotie | Read more »
Source: TodayFM | Read more »
Source: The42_ie | Read more »