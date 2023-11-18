Leinster secure emphatic victory against Scarlets

Eight tries, a half-century of points, the vast majority of the internationals now back in the fold and a season high attendance of 15,664 at the RDS – on the surface Leinster are building nicely ahead of next week’s visit of Munster to the Aviva Stadium. The reality is less clearcut and altogether more frustrating for the Leinster coaching staff, if such a hammering of the Scarlets can indeed be frustrating.

For the majority of the first half and the opening 10 minutes of the second, errors, sloppy tackling and Scarlets’ ability to frustrate asked questions aplenty of this Leinster side, ones they ultimately answered emphatically in the closing stages. The cricket World Cup final is not until Sunday but Leinster threatened a score akin to that sport with their attack in the opening quarte





