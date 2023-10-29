Israel-Hamas conflict: Thousands loot aid warehouses in Gaza as Israeli offensive widens

Birds pass as smoke rises from the northern part of the Gaza Strip as a result of an Israeli strike. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/EPAto take basic food and hygiene products in a mark of growing desperation and the breakdown of public order three weeks intoannounced a “second stage” in the conflict against Hamas, three weeks after the terror group launched a brutal incursion into Israel.

The number of children killed in the blockaded Gaza Strip since the start of the conflict earlier this month has exceeded the number of children killed in armed conflict every year globally since 2019, international charity Save the Children said on Sunday.

The Israeli army claims it hit 150"underground targets" in the north of the blockaded Gaza Strip during the night, as it expanded operations in the territory. The bombardment over the weekend – described by Gaza residents as the most intense of the war – knocked out most communications in the territory late on Friday, largely cutting off the besieged enclave’s 2.3 million people from the world. Communications were restored to much of Gaza early on Sunday. headtopics.com

Thomas White, of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, said the warehouse break-ins were “a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza”.Smoke rising from northern Gaza after an Israeli airstrike, seen from Sderot, Israel. Photograph: Tamir Kalifa/New York Times

Israeli authorities said on Sunday that they will soon allow more humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, though details remain unclear. Residents living near Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest, meanwhile said Israeli air strikes overnight hit near the hospital complex and blocked many roads leading to it. headtopics.com

The army recently released computer-generated images showing what it said were Hamas installations in and around Shifa Hospital, as well as interrogations of captured Hamas fighters who might have been speaking under duress. Israel has made similar claims before, but has not substantiated them.

