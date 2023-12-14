Whether you’ve got shopping, eating or just relaxing on your to-do list this winter, these weekend escapes to Dublin, Cork and Clare have a little of all three.Dromoland Castle in Clare has been welcoming guests for more than four centuries, and, nestled into a squishy sofa at the foot of the magnificent fireplace in the grand hall with a wickedly good tipple in hand, there are few places you would rather be on a winter’s evening.

Get your bearings by taking an amble through the castle, from its 16th-century stone walls, grand staircases and imposing portraits to cosy nooks and hidden hallways. Don’t forget to take pause at the newly opened Castle Spa, which boasts a curated range of bespoke treatments from Dr Barbara Sturm, Seabody and Oskia. Outdoors, there are myriad romantic country pursuits to choose from, such as a horse-drawn carriage ride, falconry and lakeside picnics, as well as a world-class golf course (which recently hosted the Women’s Irish Open





image_magazine » / 🏆 17. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Discover World-Class Shopping at Dublin and Cork AirportsFind a wealth of world-class shopping at Dublin and Cork airports. From fragrances to fine wines, artisan keepsakes to gifts, get the very best value and duty free shopping experience. Explore the latest make-up launches and luxury skincare brands.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star Hurling Team AnnouncedThe 2023 PwC GAA/GPA All-Star hurling team features 12 players from All-Ireland finalists Limerick and Kilkenny, with the Cats' Eoin Cody picking up a first award. Champions Limerick, as was the case in 2022, occupy seven positions on the side, while Kilkenny's five is one more than last year. Clare duo John Conlon and Shane O'Donnell and Conor Whelan of Galway round out the XV, a selection that sees Kilkenny sharpshooter TJ Reid win his seventh All-Star. The PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees are the Limerick trio of Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane and Diarmaid Byrnes. Adam Hogan (Clare), Mark Rodgers (Clare), Ciaran Joyce (Cork) are nominated in the Young Hurler of the Year category. The All-Star ceremony will take place on Friday at the RDS in Dublin, where the football team of the year will be announced.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Disappointment and frustration as Cork City loses promotion/relegation play-off'Friday night’s anger was intense, but it will only increase if the club doesn’t show clear signs that it targets the supporters’ expectation of an immediate promotion back to the Premier Division in 2024.'

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

High Court appoints interim examiner to restaurants in Limerick and CorkThe High Court has appointed an interim examiner to several related companies that operate a number of restaurants in Limerick and Cork with more than 200 employees. The application for the protection of the courts was made in relation to firms behind the award-winning Cornstore Restaurants in Cork and Limerick. The applicants also operate the Coqbull restaurants, which are based in Limerick, Castletroy and Cork. The application to appoint an examiner was made after the group’s main creditors (Swedish-based Proventus Capital Partners III KB fund) appointed receivers over certain assets of businesses after its demand for payment of approximately €26.74 million of the related companies debts was not made

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Violent Incidents Escalate in Cork City Amid Feud Between GroupsThere are fears that somebody could be seriously hurt or even killed as violent incidents around an area on the northside of Cork city escalate. A feud between a number of groups has seen shots fired at houses on an estate, a car smashed up in broad daylight as it tried to escape from a group of attackers armed with pick-axe handles and baseball bats.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Staffing levels for fire service in Cork not increased since 1970, says union representativeOngoing problems with recruitment and retention in the country’s firefighting services combined with a lack of specialised training in key areas is “a disaster waiting to happen”, the Siptu conference in Galway heard on Wednesday morning.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »