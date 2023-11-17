Palestinian family in Dublin pleads for help to rescue daughter trapped in Gaza

A Palestinian family living in Dublin has made a plea for the Irish Government to help their daughter escape from the Gaza Strip. Saja Samour has been trapped in Gaza since the start of Israel's attacks. As the Israeli bombing intensifies, Saja has had to evacuate multiple houses and is now based in Dair al-Balah. Her father expressed their fear of hearing the worst news at any minute. Meanwhile, protesters outside the Dáil were calling for diplomatic and economic sanctions on Israel.

