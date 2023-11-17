Irish Congress of Trade Unions seeks clarity on talks for new public service pay deal

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) has written to the Government seeking clarity on whether proposed talks on a new public service pay deal will include discussions around the removal of emergency industrial relations legislation introduced during the financial crisis. The decision follows a meeting of representatives of 19 affiliate unions who are members of ICTU's Public Services Committee (PSC) this morning.

"Specifically, we would like an assurance that the Government will take all necessary steps to restore industrial relations in the public service to the position which applied prior to the enactment of the 2009 emergency legislation," the letter stated. It added that the minister's response"will assist the PSC to consider our approach to the discussions envisaged in your invitation and, if necessary, other avenues to address the matte

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Ireland Headlines Read more: RTEBUSİNESS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHMİRROR: 'Irish Credit Unions offer a fresh option for homebuyers in the mortgage market'Mirror money man Morgan O'Connell writes: 'Irish Credit Unions have made a welcome entrance into this market and are offering mortgages.'

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Leo Varadkar leads new kind of Irish trade mission to South KoreaTaoiseach will be joined by three other Government ministers this week in effort to boost exports and attract investment

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Irish trade mission to South Korea shines light on links between the countriesTaoiseach Leo Varadkar, Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue flew to Seoul, South Korea this week for a three day trade mission.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Bonhams to hold its first ever Irish sale on Irish soil this monthWith 57 offices worldwide, Dublin is now the 15th global selling location for the 230-year-old auction house

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

STELLARMAGAZİNE: The Bear Season 3 Is Coming: Here's EYNTKSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more »

STELLARMAGAZİNE: Get Excited! Boots' Best-Selling Fragrances Are Incredible Value This ChristmasSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more »