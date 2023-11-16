Irish family among group allowed to leave Gaza after 50 days

AN IRISH FAMILY who were among a group of over 20 Irish citizens that have been allowed to leave Gaza said they have enjoyed their “first night in 50 days without fear”. Ibrahim Alagha, his wife, and three children were among the group of 23 Irish citizens and their relatives who have made the journey out of Gaza and into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing. The Rafah border crossing opened on 1 November to allow foreigners and dual nationals to flee the besieged region.

It was the first time Egypt has opened the Rafah crossing since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on 7 October. Yesterday was the first time that Irish citizens in Gaza have been included in a list of those able to leave the region. Speaking to The Journal, Ibrahim Alagha said that he and his family were informed at around 10pm on the day before their journey that they would be included in a list of evacuees. Alagha and his family were in Gaza visting family when the fighting broke out. “So we got the news and we were not able to sleep that night from happiness and from the good news,” said Alagh

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: Irish family expected to leave Gaza as Tánaiste travels to the regionMary Lou McDonald: “Emily will have her ninth birthday on Friday. She should be celebrating that birthday with her.. family. Ireland must make every effort and use every political and diplomatic channel to secure Emily’s release and that of all hostages.”

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

RTENEWS: Irish citizens in Gaza may be allowed to exit through Rafah crossingSome Irish citizens in Gaza are being notified tonight that their names may be on the list allowed to exit into Egypt tomorrow through the Rafah crossing. Around 35-40 Irish citizens and their dependents have been trapped in the territory since the conflict escalated in recent weeks.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTENEWS: Irish citizens in Gaza may be allowed to exit into EgyptSome Irish citizens in Gaza are being notified that their names may be on the list allowed to exit into Egypt tomorrow through the Rafah crossing. Around 35-40 Irish citizens and their dependents have been trapped in the territory since the conflict escalated in recent weeks.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTENEWS: 23 Irish citizens cross into Egypt from GazaA total of 23 Irish citizens have crossed into Egypt from Gaza via the Rafah crossing, according to Tánaiste Micheál Martin. He said there were some families with children, but he could not give more personal information.

Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTENEWS: 23 Irish citizens cross into Egypt from Gaza“It’s more than half of those [ Irish citizens] believed to be there” Reporting from Tel Aviv, RTENewsPaulC says the 23 Irish citizens who left Gaza today account for over half the Irish citizens believed to be there, and are due in Cairo shortly | More:

Source: rtenews | Read more »

RTENEWS: Irish citizens leave Gaza through Rafah crossingTwenty-three Irish citizens have left Gaza through the Rafah crossing and are currently in Egypt . Another Irish -Palestinian family has also managed to escape Gaza .

Source: rtenews | Read more »