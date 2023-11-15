23 Irish citizens cross into Egypt from Gaza

A total of 23 Irish citizens have crossed into Egypt from Gaza via the Rafah crossing, according to Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin. He said there were some families with children, but he could not give more personal information. The Tánaiste told reporters in Cairo that an Irish diplomatic team was at the Rafah crossing and they would bring the group to the Egyptian capital, where medical and other assistance is available.

Asked about their health, Mr Martin said:"Our initial response is that they are in good form." While he described the release of 23 citizens as"very welcome news", the Tánaiste added work would be redoubled to ensure those remaining can get into Egypt as well. Mr Martin said he would be discussing the issue with Israeli authorities tomorrow following"fruitful discussions" with Egyptian officials today. He said that there is a"sense" that things were moving towards a"more sustainable opening of Rafah now.

