Irish family hopes to be reunited with Gaza refugee

The family of Ibrahim Alagha, an Irish citizen who fled Gaza with his wife and children yesterday via the Rafah crossing, say they are hoping to be reunited with him this weekend. Mr Alagha's family who live in Blanchardstown in Dublin, say they have had a long wait of 40 days to be reunited. "It has been a very difficult time for everyone," his younger brother Abdullah Alagha explained. "Even if for us. We are outside Gaza, but like we were worried about them and contacting them every day.

" He said that twice during the war, communications with them had completely cut out and they did not know if they were still alive. "One day we called them and we heard a bomb around them and it was difficult for us to know what would happen in the coming few hours." Now watching a video update from his niece and nephews in Cairo, he said the whole family is so happy to see that they made it across the border. 'Moment of happiness' "Over the last few days we didn't know if they would make it or not," he said of the dangerous crossing. "Now we are happy that we will see them very soon.

