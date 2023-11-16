Irish citizens leave Gaza through Rafah crossing

Twenty-three Irish citizens have left Gaza through the Rafah crossing and are currently in Egypt. They had queued since early morning and finally started moving through the crossing in the afternoon. One of the families expressed mixed feelings about leaving Gaza, as they were happy to go back home but sad to leave behind friends and relatives. Another Irish-Palestinian family has also managed to escape Gaza.

