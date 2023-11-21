Israeli and Palestinian Officials Close to Deal on Truce and Prisoner Release

Israeli and Palestinian officials are reportedly close to reaching a deal that would involve a five-day truce and the release of between 50 and 100 prisoners held by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The agreement would also include the release of Israeli women and children hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian children and women from Israeli prisons. The details of the truce will be announced by Qatari officials.





Israel says strikes will dismantle Hamas as Palestinian death toll rises
Freed Israeli hostage tells reporters she was beaten by her captors and has 'been through hell'

Israel-Gaza war: Hamas October 7th assault was '100% Palestinian', says Hizbullah leader
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah will make official statement for the first time on Friday afternoon

Hamas-Israel war: Palestinian Authority will not resume rule over Gaza when war ends, says Shtayyeh
Palestinian prime minister says there has to be a 'genuine peace process' which links West Bank and Gaza

Israel-Hamas war: Blinken to meet Arab leaders over Gaza as Palestinian deaths mount
Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu rejects US calls for humanitarian pause in fighting

Israeli cabinet clashes over payments to Palestinian Authority
Dispute over whether to transfer funds deepens faultlines in Netanyahu coalition

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces face a 'moral dilemma from hell'
Analysis: Tension mounting between need to destroy Hamas while preserving lives of hostages and Palestinian civilians

