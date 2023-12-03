Israel resumes air strikes in southern Gaza as offensive continues

American officials are making clear to Israel that it cannot pursue a campaign in the south that would have the same devastating consequences as in the north. Even before a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas expired early on Friday, prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu had pledged to fight “until the end”. By midday Israel had resumed that fight with air strikes across Gaza, including in the south where it had sent thousands of civilians fleeing.

Now, as the latest phase of Israel’s offensive is expected to target southern Gaza, Netanyahu faces a new set of pressures. Israel believes Hamas’s top leadership is hiding in southern Gaza. The area is also where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fleeing strikes in the north have taken refuge. And it is where most of the remaining hostages taken from Israel on October 7th are being held, according to a senior Israeli defence official





