Five Coast Guard Crew Killed in Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

A Japan Airlines aircraft collided with a coast guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport, causing the JAL airliner to burst into flames. All passengers and crew safely evacuated the plane, but the fire burned for over six hours before being extinguished.





