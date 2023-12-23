Uncle challenges Ian Bailey over knowledge of murdered filmmaker's movements

Ian Bailey has been challenged to explain how he knew about the movements of murdered French film producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier (39) on the weekend she was killed in 1996. Ms Toscan du Plantier’s badly beaten body was found on the laneway leading to her remote holiday home at Toormore near Schull on the morning of December 23rd, 1996, just hours before she was due to return to France to spend Christmas with her husband Daniel Toscan du Plantier.

Englishman Ian Bailey (66), who was working as a journalist at the time, was twice arrested by gardaí for questioning about the murder but was released without charge on each occasion and has repeatedly denied any involvement in the murder





