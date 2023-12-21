It might be time for an elfin exit strategy

It was great while it lasted — giggly parents contorting the cheeky, freaky Elf on the Shelf into weird and wonderful positions to the children’s delight every morning in December. We dipped its tiny face in Nutella — legs sticking out of the jar and then faux-grumbled to our laughing children about what a sneaky little Elf we had. We named ours Elfis. We gave him a lovable rogue personality and each night came up with new places for him to explore. What a champ.

And then the children started questioning if we were moving him or not. And then one evening, we forgot to move him. In our defence, there are only so many places in our house to contain this little red gremlin. But that is the problem with forced traditions. The company behind the Elf on the Shelf billed the toy as an interactive hide-and-seek game, a new Christmas tradition, but such things are more likely to work long-term if they slowly evolv





The Challenges of Christmas for Parents Living ApartFor parents who live apart from their children, this is the time of year when they need to think about Christmas, if that’s an occasion their family celebrates. About one in every six children in Ireland lives in a one-parent household. We can assume the vast majority of these children have a non-resident parent who is involved with them to a greater or lesser extent, and that, in most cases, this is the father. We can also assume the vast majority of these families celebrate Christmas. For most of the children, this is a happy time thanks to the efforts of both biological parents. But it isn’t necessarily simple or without its tensions.

Cybersafekids Warns Parents of Dangers of Buying Smartphones and Gaming Devices for ChristmasCybersafekids has warned parents about the potential dangers of purchasing smartphones and gaming devices as Christmas gifts. The charity emphasizes the need for treating the online world like the real world to protect children from risks such as sexting and cyberbullying. By being aware of the dangers and adopting simple steps, parents can navigate the new technological reality.

Prison Visits Not Returned to Pre-Pandemic Levels, Leaving Children Cut Off from ParentsVisiting restrictions in Irish prisons continue due to resource constraints, leaving children disconnected from their incarcerated parents. The number of children visiting prisons has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, despite an increase since the height of Covid. Noteworthy's investigation reveals the impact on children and highlights the importance of regular contact with imprisoned parents, as enshrined in human rights law.

Carer of Phil Spencer's late parents saves herself from submerged carThe carer of Phil Spencer's late parents crawled out of the submerged car window in an effort to save them. Anne Spencer, 82, and husband Richard, 89, died in August when their car careered into a river while they were on their way to a pub for lunch.

GP warns parents about surge in respiratory syncytial virus casesA GP has urged parents to be aware of symptoms of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in their children due to a surge in the number of cases. RSV is a common, seasonal virus that causes coughs and colds. It is the main cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in very young children. A young man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Tallaght in Dublin last night.

New Parents and Miracle BabiesWe saw new parents, twins being born and miracle babies across the board.

