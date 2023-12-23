Woman relieved as abuser jailed, doesn't have to invite him to wedding

A young woman has told of her relief that she doesn't have to invite her abuser to her wedding after he was jailed for a series of horrific attacks on her when she was a child. The woman, who is now in her 30s, gave a heart-wrenching account of her life since being abused on a number of occasions by her uncle in the 1990s. She told a court how she had to endure decades of family functions alongside the man while living with a secret.

The girl was just five years old when she was abused by the man in a caravan in Co Donegal. Graphic details of the attack were read out when the man appeared by video-link at Donegal Circuit Court from his prison in Northern Ireland where he pleaded guilty to a single charge of indecent assault. The man is already serving a seven year sentence for three cases of indecent assault against the girl. His arrest came after he walked into a police station in Northern Ireland and told of his abuse against the then little girl





