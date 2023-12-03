Investigation opened into terrorist plot after stabbing in Paris

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into a "terrorist plot" after a man known to the authorities, and known for having psychiatric disorders, stabbed a tourist to death and wounded two other people in central Paris yesterday before being arrested. The attack, around 9pm local time (8pm Irish time) last night near the Eiffel Tower, came as France is at its highest alert level against the background of the war between Israel and Hamas.

French anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the 26-year-old man suspect had pledged allegiance to so-called Islamic State in a video released on social networks. Mr Ricard also told a news conference that the probe currently under way was opened for murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist organisation. Earlier, prosecutors identified the attacker as Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, a French national born to Iranian parents. A 23-year-old man, identified by a judicial source as a German-Filipino citizen, died in the attack, though a taxi driver intervened to keep the attacker away from his wife.





