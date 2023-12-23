Dishonesty Faces Consequences as Convictions and Exposures Increase

Cheats, frauds, and liars everywhere need to take a long, hard look in the mirror as the year comes to a close. Dishonesty, which one must say has had a pretty good run over the past few decades, has had a terrible 2023, as reflected in a string of what should have been avoidable convictions and exposures. Former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani was hit with a $148 million (€134 million) judgment for telling transparent untruths about a pair of Georgia poll workers.

Giuliani, who embellished his comprehensively futile attempts to overturn the results of a presidential election by telling transparent untruths about a pair of poll workers, was convicted on all seven counts of fraud and money laundering after the jury deliberated just long enough to collect their full $40 per diem for their last day of work. Another individual, who was given four years for lying to investors about his company’s technology, and there was a little bit of trouble about property valuations over at the Vatican. Professional standards among the crooked are clearly in decline





