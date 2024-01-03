Billy Burns impresses in Ulster win

Even Billy Burns was surprised to hear just how long it has been since he was last capped by Ireland. On Monday night at the RDS, the Ulster out-half delivered the type of commanding performance which tends to tempt questions about Test rugby ambitions. In a 22-21 win for Ulster Burns was superb, managing the game smartly and providing three impressive try assists from his boot.

With Andy Farrell currently weighing up his options at 10 following Johnny Sexton’s retirement, it was a timely reminder of Burns’ ability when he’s on form. The 29-year-old has been capped seven times for Ireland but slipped out of the out-half conversation since winning his most recent cap in July 2021 after enduring some difficult days in the green jersey and struggling for consistency with Ulster. Burns set-up three tries with his kicking game against Leinster





The42_ie » / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ulster secure superb victory over LeinsterUlster showed tremendous courage and resilience to eke out a superb victory over Leinster, their first at the RDS in two years in an entertaining contest that defied the driving wind and rain.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Connacht Suffers Fifth Straight Defeat Against UlsterConnacht falls short in a tense match against Ulster, resulting in their fifth consecutive loss. Despite winning the second half, Connacht only manages to secure a losing bonus point.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Leinster faces tough challenge in rainy derby match against MunsterLeinster faced a challenging match against Munster in the rainy conditions of a festive derby. Despite missing key player Jamison Gibson-Park, they put up a strong fight against Munster's growing star Craig Casey.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Leinster Continues Dominance over Munster in URCLeinster secures another win against Munster in the URC, marking their sixth win in their last seven encounters. Munster ends up on the losing side with a 9-3 defeat.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Leo Cullen discusses RG Snyman's move to LeinsterLeo Cullen talks about the signing of RG Snyman and the risks involved in bringing in a new player. He also mentions the quick negotiation process and the familiarity between Snyman and coach Jacques Nienaber.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Don’t try to cut down Leinster’s tall poppy, hail the home-grown excellenceMatt Williams discusses Leinster's success in European club rugby and their home-grown talent.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »