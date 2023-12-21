Leo Cullen discusses RG Snyman's move to Leinster

Leo Cullen puts a little meat on the bones of RG Snyman’s move to Leinster next summer. “He’s a player coming in, he’s obviously top end with experience winning two World Cups, who has an injury profile which hasn’t been great since he’s been in the country, but he wanted to stay in Ireland and explore other opportunities. Thankfully we were able to get the deal done and that’s it really.

There is a risk with any player coming in, it’s good that the settling in Ireland piece is done already, that’s an attraction. There was probably an idea that they are happy within Ireland, RG and his partner.” The gestation period for the negotiation was relatively short admitted Cullen. “It happened quickly; it was just making sure to get everything signed off. It’s not particularly complex. From our point of view, you progress with this because there was interest. Obviously, Jacques has worked with RG at South Africa and even prior to that as well at underage. “That’s the thing he knows the guy so well. He’ll fit in well, we’re excited about it. It’s a while away yet





