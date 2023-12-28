Leinster Continues Dominance over Munster in URC

The Leinster-Munster rivalry continues as Leinster secures another win against Munster in the URC. Despite their efforts, Munster ends up on the losing side with a 9-3 defeat. This marks Leinster's sixth win in their last seven encounters with Munster.





