Travis Kelce's Successful Year in 2023

In 2023, Kelce won his second Super Bowl, hosted SNL, rose to podcasting fame and starting dating the world’s most famous pop singer. In the only recent year in which Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t playing in the Super Bowl, the star was driving around Los Angeles in early February with his business managers, André and Aaron Eanes, marveling at billboards featuring Dwayne Johnson, the actor and entertainer better known as The Rock. His co-managers looked at each other.

"We're like, 'Yes, you can,'" André Eanes said. The twin brothers had known since Kelce was at the University of Cincinnati that the 6-foot-5 athletic star with the Marvel-character physique, blue eyes and affable charm had crossover potential. was a year even The Rock might envy. Kelce, a tight end, won the Super Bowl (his second) in February. In March, he hosted Saturday Night Live. He's starred in seven national television commercials





