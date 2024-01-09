One in Five Smaller Nursing Homes Closed as Larger Facilities Take Over

Older people living in rural Ireland will face a shortage of nursing home beds close to home as larger, new facilities open in counties with big populations and greater numbers of existing beds. A paper by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has found that almost one in five smaller private nursing homes closed over a two-year period with the country increasingly relying on large centres funded by international private equity firms.

Researchers warned regional inequalities were likely to increase further with planning data showing several other large facilities, all situated in counties with the highest per capita bed supply for long-term residential, are due to open





Road to Wembley: Five storylines to follow in the Champions League last-16 drawAssessing five storylines to follow in the Champions League last-16 draw, including Manchester City's sturdy defence and their expectations for the next round.

Five Coast Guard Crew Killed in Collision at Tokyo's Haneda AirportA Japan Airlines aircraft collided with a coast guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport, causing the JAL airliner to burst into flames. All passengers and crew safely evacuated the plane, but the fire burned for over six hours before being extinguished.

Minister warns of tapering off financial once-off measuresThe Minister of Finance warns that other financial once-off measures must be tapered off as the Government plans to return to smaller-sized budgets. Taxpayers are in line for further USC and income tax cuts in this year’s budget.

Primary Schools Seek Emergency Funding Amid Financial DifficultiesMore than 20 primary schools who reported financial difficulties sought emergency funding from the Department of Education. Only one school received additional funding.

Munster 17 Bayonne 17: Bayonne frustrate Munster in Champions Cup clashBayonne dug deep to frustrate Munster on a disappointing night for Graham Rowntree’s side. Leading 17-10 going into the closing stages, Munster looked on course to grind out the win but Bayonne winger Rémy Baget struck with five minutes to play to bring them within two points, before Thomas Dolhagaray’s excellent conversion levelled the game.

Pub Owner Responds to Bad Review from CustomerA pub owner has clapped back after a customer left a bad review recounting her experience at the establishment. The customer, a woman known only as 'Jo', told how she visited The Cowshed in Nottinghamshire for her sister-in-law's 50th birthday. The bar and restaurant, which has a five star rating on TripAdvisor, shared their version of events from the night in 2020.

