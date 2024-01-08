Minister warns of tapering off financial once-off measures

The Minister of Finance has warned that other financial once-off measures must be tapered off as the Government plans to return to smaller-sized budgets. The Minister has also heavily indicated that taxpayers are in line for further USC and income tax cuts in this year’s budget, despite “volatile” corporation tax receipts, some €11bn of which he says cannot be relied upon this year as they could be windfall in nature. Last spring, the Coalition unveiled a €1.

3 billion package of cost-of-living measures, including €200 bonus welfare payments and a €100 child benefit top-up. Later in the year, the Cabinet signed off on a €14bn budget which included three energy credits and a double payment of child benefit amongst a raft of other measures





Minister for Finance Opposes Replacing RTÉ Licence Fee with Direct Exchequer FundingThe Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath, disagrees with Minister for Media Catherine Martin's proposal to replace the RTÉ licence fee with direct exchequer funding. McGrath believes this would make it challenging for the broadcaster to secure funding. A decision on the future funding model for RTÉ is imminent.

Government uses corporation tax receipts to cover health budget overrunThe Government used above-expectations corporation tax receipts to pay for a €1 billion overrun in its health budget last year. The latest exchequer returns, published by the Department of Finance, show the economy generated a “general government surplus” of €7.8 billion in 2023. This was €1 billion less than the Government forecast in October’s budget. Officials confirmed the updated figure reflected additional spending primarily on health in the final part of 2023. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said late last year he was seeking additional net funding for health of €964 million above his original allocation.

Minister for Integration Proposes Welfare Cuts for Future Ukrainian ArrivalsProposals from Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman to cut welfare benefits and limit accommodation for future Ukrainian refugees are set to be discussed by the Cabinet committee on Ukraine. Hello headtopics.com webmaster, Thanks for the well-researched post!

Irish Human Rights Watchdog Launches Legal Action Against Government Over Failure to Provide AccommodationThe Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (IHREC) has filed a lawsuit against the government for not providing accommodation to all international protection applicants. This is the first time IHREC has taken legal action regarding human rights.

Department of Transport Reports Largest Reduction in Gender Pay Gap Among Government DepartmentsThe Department of Transport has reported the largest reduction in its gender pay gap among Government departments this year. The department recorded a fall of 6.7 percentage points in its mean gender pay gap, from 20.4% in 2022 to 13.7% this year.

Minister says nobody in HSE has solution for disability service backlogsMinister of State for Disability Anne Rabbitte has stated that nobody in the Health Service Executive has a solution for the backlogs facing children seeking disability services. She mentioned that the health service is unable to provide services and tackle the growing backlog simultaneously, leaving more than 18,000 children waiting for an assessment of need.

